The Daily Acca: Goals in French game to round off this 10/1 Euros treble

Belgium's conquerors to move to four points

Austria to outclass Poland

Goals to flow when Holland take on France

Slovakia produced the shock of the tournament to date when they beat Belgium in Frankfurt, and while they rode their luck at times, they certainly impressed for the most part.

Ukraine, on the other hand, were decidedly poor in their opener against Romania. They were beaten 3-0 in Munich, and never really looked like taking anything from the game.

A point for the Slovaks isn't the worst result in the world this afternoon, and it would also keep Ukrainian hopes alive going into the final set of fixtures. I wouldn't have much between the pair, and we have already seen a number of draws in the second round of games.

Poland took the lead against Holland on Sunday, but they were soon pegged back and went on to lose 2-1 in Hamburg. They took just one point in the group stage of the last Euros, and they only scraped through their group in the World Cup.

Austria played quite well in their 1-0 loss to France on Monday, and now that tough fixture is out of the way, they will be desperate to put three points on the board ahead of their game against the Dutch next Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side only lose one game during qualifying, and they were in impressive form in their warm-up friendlies. Given that Poland usually come up short at the top level, I see Austria as a decent bet at even money.

These two teams will have been delighted to get a win under their belts before they had to meet in Leipzig, and with a bit of pressure now off, I can see there being at least three goals tonight.

Holland's 2-1 win over Poland was their sixth match in a row to see this selection land, and Ronald Koeman won't set his team up to play for a point against anyone.

The main talking point from France's victory over Austria was Kylian Mbappe's broken nose, but the reports have been positive since, and it's likely that he will start this match.

That will certainly help the chances of goals in the game, and in qualifying they racked up 29 goals across eight fixtures.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw in Slovakia v Ukraine, Austria to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Netherlands v France SBK 10/1

