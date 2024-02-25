The Daily Acca: Goals in focus in this 6/1 treble

Goals are the latest fashion in Milan

Two defeats inside a week have thrown AC Milan off track a bit, and while they still ended up progressing in the Europa League, it's hardly ideal prep ahead of a tough assignment today.

Atalanta head to Milan on a nine match unbeaten run, in which eight were victories - including all of the last six. They have been racking up goals for fun too, and with the hosts conceding plenty of late, both teams to score looks highly probable.

Marseille have performed well below their usual standard this season, and they only start the day in ninth place in Ligue One. A Europa League victory over Shakhtar should give them a boost though, as they look to end a winless run of six in the league.

Montpellier are fighting relegation, as only goal difference is keeping them out of the bottom three. They did win in the league for the first time since mid-December last Sunday though, and that will give them some confidence here.

This selection has landed in each of Marseille's last five at home in all competitions, and the visitors have rediscovered their goalscoring touch of late.

Real Madrid can move eight points clear at the top La Liga with a victory over Sevilla tonight, and while I expect them to do so, I can't see it being a high-scoring affair.

Quique Sánchez Flores has slowly started to improve the visitors, and they are currently four unbeaten - winning two and drawing two. The key to their success has been tightening up at the back, and that led to three of those four seeing Under 2.5 backers collect.

It is also interesting to note that four of Madrid's last five outings have also finished with two goals or fewer.

