The Daily Acca: Goals galore in this 5/1 Euros treble

Georgia played with real heart in their Group F opener, as while the eventual result was 3-1 to Turkey, they were inches from securing a draw, and were unlucky not to do so.

Czech Republic took the lead against Portugal, but some sloppy defending cost them the points, with the eventual winner coming for the Portuguese in injury time.

Both teams will view this game as their most winnable of their two remaining, so being cautious and settling for a point is unlikely to happen.

Willy Sagnol's Georgia did look very dangerous against the Turks, as they finished with an xG of 1.59. The Czechs only had an xG of 0.43 in their match, but they had a tougher opponent, and they are currently on a run of five of this selection landing.

A couple of thumping strikes and a late counter-attack saw Turkey score three goals against Georgia, and that result got them back on track following a winless run of five since qualifying for this tournament.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal were hugely impressive in qualifying, but they hardly set the world alight in Leipzig against the Czechs, and they were fortunate to pick up the win.

The manager is yet to solve the Ronaldo conundrum, as while he still looks incredibly sharp in the penalty box, he doesn't offer much else to the team.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey will definitely pose problems for the Portuguese, and they had an xG of 2.7 against Georgia, compared to Portugal's 1.85 in their game.

The shock of the first round was Belgium's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia, and Domenico Tedesco's men now have it all to prove as they take on Romania.

The Romanians cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Ukraine, and that built on an impressive qualifying performance where they went unbeaten in their group, to win it by a five point margin over Switzerland in second.

This will be a really tough evening for the Belgians, and I certainly wouldn't be keen to back them at a short price. I do like goals for both teams though, as Belgium didn't struggle to create chances against Slovakia - as underlined by their xG of 1.91.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Georgia v Czech Republic, Turkey v Portugal & Belgium v Romania SBK 5/1

