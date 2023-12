No clean sheets at the Etihad

Another home defeat for the champs

Spoils to be shared at the Nou Camp

There should be goals at the Etihad this afternoon, as while Spurs have lost three on the bounce, they did at least find the net in all three of those matches.

In fact, the visitors haven't failed to score in all of their games under Ange Postecoglou, and City haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last three Premier League outings - they have been conceding goals in the Champions League too.

This selection has landed in four of City's last five at the Etihad, and the same can be said for four of Tottenham's last five on the road.

Inter Milan are second in their pursuit of another Serie A title, and while they were held to a draw last week, it did come away at Juventus.

They have another tough away fixture this evening, as they have to travel to Naples to take on Napoli, but the reigning champions haven't been in the same form this season.

Walter Mazzarri's men are fourth in the table, but they are eight points behind Inter already, and worryingly for them, it's just one win in five at home - losing to Lazio, Fiorentina and Empoli.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid trail the leading two in La Liga by seven points, and while they have games in hand, I can see them both dropping points when they face each other tonight.

Diego Simeone has reinvented Atleti as more an attacking team, and they have outscored Barcelona by three goals this season - despite having played a game less.

The hosts haven't been perfect at the Nou Camp this term - recently losing to Real Madrid - and while I don't expect them to be beaten here, I can see it being quite even, and ultimately ending all square.