The Daily Acca: Goals all round in this 7/1 Euros treble

Albania to give Croatia something to worry about

German defence to be breached again

Scots to get on the front foot

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Croatia were never really expected to beat Spain in their Group B opener, but they would have wanted to play much better than they did in the 3-0 defeat.

Albania shocked Italy with an early goal in their opening game, but their lead didn't last long, and they were 2-1 down after 16 minutes - which ended up being the final score.

Given that both teams already have one defeat on the board, they will be desperate for a victory in Hamburg - especially as the pair of them will view this as the easier of the two fixtures they have left.

All of that points towards goals, and with both teams to score available to back at above evens, I have to take advantage.

Germany had the biggest win of the first round of group fixtures, as they thrashed Scotland 5-1 in one of the most one-sided matches you will see.

Hungary will offer more of a threat in Stuttgart, and they are right up against it now following their 3-1 loss to Switzerland. Marco Rossi's men are better than what they showed there though, and since 2021, they have played the Germans three times and are yet to lose.

Goals should be on the menu as the Hungarians do offer quite a lot in the offensive third, and Julian Nagelsmann's men haven't kept too many clean sheets in recent times.

The Scots are seeking redemption following their woeful performance in Munich, and I fully expect to see a completely different Tartan Army. Steve Clarke's team were very good in qualifying, so they have it in them, and now their backs are firmly against the wall.

Switzerland put three points on the board in their opener, and they know that another victory here will guarantee them a place in the last 16. A draw will likely be good enough, but with Germany to come, they would rather get it sewn up in Cologne.

These two teams both saw this selection land last time - albeit fortuitously in Scotland's case - and I am expecting them to reward BTTS backers again here.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Croatia v Albania, Germany v Hungary & Scotland v Switzerland SBK 7/1

Acca Edge

Tired of being let down by one leg of your Acca? Betfair's Acca Edge enables you to take slightly reduced odds on your Acca, but if you miss out by just one selection, you get your stake refunded.

If you think that there will be a clean sheet in one of these matches, it might be worth using Acca Edge and taking 4/15.00 on the treble.

The option to apply Acca Edge can be found at the bottom of your Betslip.

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Preview of Germany v Hungary