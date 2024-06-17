The Daily Acca: France and Belgium to win in this 5/1 treble

Goals to slow down in Munich

Romania topped their qualifying group, as they went unbeaten against Switzerland, Israel, Belarus, Kosovo and Andorra. The key to their success was their defensive record, as they conceded just five goals in 10 games.

Their solid defence have continued to be in form in their two warm-up friendlies, but a pair of goalless draws highlights their issues in attack too.

Ukraine needed the Play-offs to make this tournament, with them eventually coming through against Iceland in their final. They opted to play three warm-up games, with results being mixed.

A 0-0 draw against Germany was solid enough, but they then lost 3-1 at Poland, before bouncing back with a routine 4-0 victory against Moldova.

We have seen plenty of high-scoring games so far in this tournament, but I see this one going against the grain, and Under 1.5 at 2/13.00 is definitely of interest.

Belgium are a bit of a dark-horse to win Euro 2024, and I expect them to make a winning start against Slovakia.

Domenico Tedesco has made a promising start as Belgium manager since he took over from Roberto Martinez in February of last year.

His team took 20 points from a possible 24 in qualifying, as they racked up 22 goals across their eight fixtures. They proved that the could hang with the best in their 2-2 draw at Wembley in March, and they won both their warm-up games to nil.

The Slovaks shouldn't be completely underestimated as they took 22 points in qualifying, but it wasn't the strongest group in the world, and winners, Portugal won all 10 of their matches.

They were knocked out in the group stage of the last tournament in 2021, and they were only third in their League C Nations League Group in 2022.

France begin their tournament in Dusseldorf, and a win over Austria should be on the cards.

Didier Deschamps' team are the second favourites to win Euro 2024, and they certainly have the players to do so. They were only denied the World Cup by a Lionel Messi led Argentina, and they only dropped two points in qualifying for this.

Austria are actually one of the form nations coming into Germany, as they are unbeaten in seven - winning six times. They finished just a point behind Belgium in qualifying, but they lost both games against the better sides in the last Euros, and they came up short when it mattered most in World Cup Qualifying.

Recommended Bet Back Belgium & France to Win, and Under 1.5 Goals in Romania v Ukraine SBK 5/1

Clearly the Under 1.5 Goals in the Romania v Ukraine game is the riskiest selection of the treble, so if you do go for the Acca Edge here, the overall odds are 9/43.25.

