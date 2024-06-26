The Daily Acca: Favours to be done in Group E in this 11/2 shot
Paul Robinson has some suspicions about Group E in today's Euro 2024 matches, and his 11/26.50 Daily Acca features both fixtures from that group.
-
Self-preservation in Frankfurt
-
Belgium to win and top the group
-
Georgia to continue to enrich the tournament
Leg 1 The Draw in Slovakia v Romania @ 11/102.11 (17:00)
Tournament football often throws up some delicious betting scenarios, and Euro 2024 is no different. In Group E, all four teams are on three points, and if both matches finish as draws today, they will all go through to the last 16.
This match has draw written all over it to me, as both teams would have just been delighted to get out of the group, and while it is very rare to see a draw priced up as short as this, quite often in these cases, it lands.
There will certainly be no risks taken to chase the win, and I could easily see this playing out as a 0-0 draw.
Leg 2 Belgium (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (17:00)
In the other Group E fixture, however, I can see Belgium kicking on and beating Ukraine to top the group.
A second place finish in this group would be rewarded with a knockout tie against France, whereas top spot would end up facing a much easier game against one of the nations that finishes third.
They certainly have the quality to beat the Ukraine, and while they were beaten in their opener against Slovakia, they had two disallowed goals and had a big xG. They were even better in their victory over Romania, and their opponents here haven't looked that great so far.
Leg 3 BTTS in Georgia v Portugal @ 1/12.00 (20:00)
Portugal have already been confirmed as Group F winners with a game to spare, so Roberto Martinez will no doubt change up his XI for tonight's match against Georgia.
Georgia have been a breath of fresh air in this tournament, and they were involved in arguably the best match to date in their 3-1 loss to Turkey. They followed that up with a 1-1 draw against the Czechs, so they know that they have to beat Portugal to quality.
That is quite a big ask, but I can definitely see them extending their scoring run, and BTTS at evens looks big to me.
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 250pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -57.45pts
