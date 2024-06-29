The Daily Acca: European heavyweights to win in this 5/2 double
The knockout stage of Euro 2024 commences today, and Paul Robinson thinks the two favourites will get the job done in this 5/23.50 double.
-
Gli Azzurri to step up a gear
-
Die Mannschaft to power through to the quarter-finals
-
Leg 1 Italy (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (17:00)
The first tie of the last 16 takes place in Berlin, and while they didn't really impress in their group, I am taking the Italians to get the win, as I feel their odds are quite generous.
They opened with a 2-1 win over Albania, but Luciano Spalletti's side only took one more point from their next two games - and that was courtesy of a last-ditch equaliser to eliminate Croatia.
In mitigation though, their defeat was a narrow one to the impressive, Spain, and against the Croats, they only needed a draw, so perhaps their mindset was affected.
Switzerland came through as runners-up to Germany in Group A, and their victory over Hungary and draws against the Scots and Germans extended their unbeaten run to seven.
Murat Yakin's men haven't been overly impressive however, with the Hungarians making a very slow start against them and Germany having already qualified at the point of their meeting.
This isn't the same Italy that won the last Euros, but at 13/102.30, they can make the quarter-finals without the need for extra time.
Leg 2 Germany (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (20:00)
To Dortmund now, and Julian Nagelsmann's Germany should have no problems with beating Denmark inside of the 90 minutes.
The Danes drew all three of their Group C matches, as they failed to beat Slovenia, Serbia and an under-performing, England. There is no denying that this Danish squad is largely past it's prime, and their defence isn't exactly mobile.
Germany have played the same XI for all three matches to date, but Nagelsmann will have to make changes in defence as Jonathan Tah is suspended and Antonio Rudiger is an injury doubt.
They weren't exactly great against the Swiss, but they had already qualified at that point, and I am expecting better at Westfalenstadion.
