The Daily Acca: England to struggle again in this 13/2 double

Another long 90 minutes for England fans

Spain to concede their first goal

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

The Three Lions remained the favourites for Euro 2024 following the group stage, but that was much more to do with the side of the draw they are on, as opposed to their form on the pitch.

Following a bright start against Serbia in the first half, things have been average at best for Gareth Southgate's team, but he seems reluctant to change his tactics or his personnel too much.

The picture in the centre of midfield is still decidedly murky, with neither Trent Alexander-Arnold or Connor Gallagher impressing alongside Declan Rice - who has been poor himself.

Kieran Trippier is an injury doubt, so it will be interesting to see what the manager does there, but fundamentally, it's safe to assume Southgate won't make any drastic changes.

Slovakia came through their group in third place, largely thanks to their 1-0 victory over Belgium in their opener. That result flattered them quite a lot though, and they really shouldn't be any trouble to England here.

I expect a defensive performance from the Slovaks, and given what we have seen of England to date in this tournament, chances will likely be few and far between. Under 1.5 Goals looks like a solid bet at the advertised odds.

Georgia were one of the teams to light up the group stage of the tournament, and while they will likely make their exit here, I can definitely see them departing with at least one goal.

Willy Sagnol's side beat Portugal 2-0 in their final fixture to qualify, but they also performed well in their 3-1 loss to Turkey, and a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic is a solid enough result.

Spain are a step up in opponent, with Luis de la Fuente's team winning all three of their matches, without even conceding a goal. They also had the luxury of changing their entire team for their final fixture, and despite being on the trickier side of the draw, they have looked like the most likely winners of the tournament to me.

Georgia will run and run and run in Cologne, and they won't sit back and hope to play for penalties. Georges Mikautadze scored in each group game, and the current top scorer finished the season for Metz in fine form too.

Recommended Bet Back Under 1.5 Goals in England v Slovakia & BTTS in Spain v Georgia SBK 13/2

Now read Alan Shearer's latest thoughts on England