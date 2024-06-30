The Daily Acca: England to struggle again in this 13/2 double
All eyes will be on Gelsenkirchen at 5pm today, as England look to vastly improve from the group stage in the last 16, and that game kicks off Paul Robinson's 13/27.50 Daily Acca.
-
Another long 90 minutes for England fans
-
Spain to concede their first goal
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
England v Slovakia Superboost
Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.
The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!
Leg 1 Under 1.5 Goals in England v Slovakia @ 21/10 (17:00)
The Three Lions remained the favourites for Euro 2024 following the group stage, but that was much more to do with the side of the draw they are on, as opposed to their form on the pitch.
Following a bright start against Serbia in the first half, things have been average at best for Gareth Southgate's team, but he seems reluctant to change his tactics or his personnel too much.
The picture in the centre of midfield is still decidedly murky, with neither Trent Alexander-Arnold or Connor Gallagher impressing alongside Declan Rice - who has been poor himself.
Kieran Trippier is an injury doubt, so it will be interesting to see what the manager does there, but fundamentally, it's safe to assume Southgate won't make any drastic changes.
Slovakia came through their group in third place, largely thanks to their 1-0 victory over Belgium in their opener. That result flattered them quite a lot though, and they really shouldn't be any trouble to England here.
I expect a defensive performance from the Slovaks, and given what we have seen of England to date in this tournament, chances will likely be few and far between. Under 1.5 Goals looks like a solid bet at the advertised odds.
Leg 2 BTTS in Spain v Georgia @ 11/82.38 (20:00)
Georgia were one of the teams to light up the group stage of the tournament, and while they will likely make their exit here, I can definitely see them departing with at least one goal.
Willy Sagnol's side beat Portugal 2-0 in their final fixture to qualify, but they also performed well in their 3-1 loss to Turkey, and a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic is a solid enough result.
Spain are a step up in opponent, with Luis de la Fuente's team winning all three of their matches, without even conceding a goal. They also had the luxury of changing their entire team for their final fixture, and despite being on the trickier side of the draw, they have looked like the most likely winners of the tournament to me.
Georgia will run and run and run in Cologne, and they won't sit back and hope to play for penalties. Georges Mikautadze scored in each group game, and the current top scorer finished the season for Metz in fine form too.
Now read Alan Shearer's latest thoughts on England
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 251pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -58.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Slovakia: Back 3/1 Kane to KO punchy Slovakia
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Combine Pedri and Georgia goals for a value-soaked 4/1 play
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Slovakia then Switzerland should Three Lions progress
-
Football Betting Tips
Spain v Georgia: La Roja's dynamic attack to overcome heroic Mamardashvili
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts England v Slovakia: Back Kane at 3/1 and cut the corners