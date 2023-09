England to make it five from five

Free-scoring Swiss to win again

Romania overpriced to win at home

The Three Lions have won four from four so far in Group C, and while they face the team in second place today, I can't see them dropping points to a side who they have beaten twice in the last couple of years.

Gareth Southgate's men thumped Ukraine 4-0 in the last Euros, and in the reverse fixture of this qualifying campaign, they won 2-0 at Wembley.

Serhiy Rebrov is the new man in charge of the hosts, and he has won two of his three fixtures to date. They came against North Macedonia and Malta though, and there is no reason to believe the can live with England.

Into Group I now, and leaders, Switzerland can pick up an away win against Kosovo.

Murat Yakin's visitors beat Belarus, Israel and Andorra, before drawing 2-2 with Romania last time. Across those four games they scored an impressive 12 goals.

Kosovo have only lost one of their four, but they are yet to record a victory. Their winless run currently stands at six, and they don't score enough goals to compete with the Swiss.

Romania aren't the force they were in the 90s, but they are currently five unbeaten, and they are currently second in Group I.

They are quite a generous price to win at home against Israel, and Edward Iordănescu appears to have them on an upward curve since he took over in 2022.

The visitors head to Bucharest on the back of two wins, but they failed to beat Kosovo, and were brushed aside by Switzerland.