The Daily Acca: Eibar to win in this 5/1 treble

Eibar to book their place in the final

Take the value on goals with Rosario Central involved

A no nonsense win for Argentinos Juniors

This is the second leg of the Spanish Segunda Division Play-off semi-final between Eibar and Real Oviedo, and following the goalless draw last week, I am backing the hosts to come out on top tonight.

Eibar finished in third place during the regular season, missing out on automatic promotion by just a single point. They are currently on a winning run of six at home, and with 14 victories on their own patch this term, no other side in the division won more. One of the 14 victories was over Real Oviedo at the beginning of June.

The visitors finished in sixth place, seven points behind their opponents here. They won the fewest away matches out of any of the top seven, and lost on 10 occasions.

The second phase of the Argentinian Primera Division is underway, and I am going against the odds here, and backing both teams to score in the game at La Bodega.

The hosts drew 1-1 when last in action, and prior to that they cruised to a 0-4 win at lower-league opposition in the cup. They have lost their last two at home in the league though, and it's just two clean sheets from their last six here.

Rosario Central also drew 1-1 when they last played, and that was their ninth game out of their last 11 in all competitions to see this selection land. At the prices, BTTS backers appear to be getting a bit of value here.

During the first phase of the Argentinian season, Argentinos Juniors finished as runners-up in Group A, and they have already won two of their four matches of the second term.

A home fixture against Central Cordoba should pose no problem for them, with the visitors finishing 12th of 14 in Group B, and their record in this semester is played four lost four.

They conceded a whopping 13 goals during those four outings too, which is high in a low-scoring league. They will struggle to arrest the slide at a club that have just won four on the bounce a home.

Recommended Bet Back Eibar & Argentinos Juniors to Win, and BTTS in Godoy Cruz v Rosario Central SBK 5/1

