Lecce to win again at home

QPR to be left singing the Blues

Spoils to be shared at Alaves

While it is still very early days in the Serie A season, Lecce will be delighted to be in fourth place, having taken eight points from their opening four fixtures.

They are just one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the league, and they seem like a generous price to beat Genoa at home tonight.

The visitors were promoted from Serie B last year, and they have so far taken four points from a possible 12. They haven't had the easiest of fixtures to date, but they lost at Torino on their latest away outing, and the hosts are in excellent form on their own patch.

The Blues had made a fast start to the new Championship season, but they have now taken just one point from their last three games, and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup too.

They should hopefully be able to bounce back at St Andrew's this evening though, as they are unbeaten at home this term - including victories over both Leeds and Plymouth.

QPR are the visitors, and they have been relatively poor - bar a couple of surprise victories. They have lost four of their seven to date, and Gareth Ainsworth's men will likely come up short in the Midlands.

Athletic Bilbao are even money to win at Alaves this evening, but I much prefer the draw at the current prices.

The hosts have won both of their home matches so far this season, and they came against Sevilla and Valencia. They have been poor on the road, but on this ground, they have been excellent since their relegation in 2022.

Bilbao are up in fourth with 10 points from their opening five games, but they were held to a draw at Real Mallorca when last in action away from home, and they have never been fantastic travellers.