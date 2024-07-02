The Daily Acca: Austria to win in this 3/1 double

No clean sheet for the Dutch against Romania

Excellent Austria to book their last in the quarter-finals

Romania started their Euro 2024 campaign with a bang as they beat Ukraine 3-0, but a 2-0 defeat to Belgium followed, and then they could only draw 1-1 Slovakia in their final group game.

The mitigating circumstance for that final outing was that both teams only needed a point to qualify, so I wouldn't read too much into the result, in all honesty.

The Dutch came through a tough group that contained both France and Austria, but they got the four points they needed, helped initially by their 2-1 comeback victory over Poland.

Ronald Koeman's men have kept one clean sheet in their three matches to date in this tournament, but they were very fortunate to do so against the French. They conceded three against Austria last time in their 3-2 loss, and I can easily see the Romanians breaching their defence in Munich today.

Despite losing 1-0 to France in their opening match of the tournament, Austria managed to top Group D, and they are now rewarded with a last 16 assignment against Turkey.

Ralf Rangnick's stay as Manchester United manager didn't work out, but he has certainly excelled as National team coach of Austria, and given the side of the draw they are on, they have every chance of at least reaching the final.

I am surprised at their odds for tonight's game in Leipzig, as they have continued their excellent pre-tournament form in Germany, and while the Turks took six points from their group, they had a much easier draw, and when they played a good team in Portugal, they were swept aside 3-0.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Romania v Netherlands & Austria to Win SBK 3/1

