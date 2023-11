Hungarians to win again

Slovakia to book their place in Germany

Luxembourg to return to form

Hungary lead the way in Group G, and they can secure their place as group winners with a victory over the bottom placed, Bulgaria today.

Marco Rossi has a fine record as manager of the Hungarians, and they are currently unbeaten in 10 - six of which were victories.

The hosts have managed to pick up just two points from their six fixtures to date, and they have lost on each of their last four outings. They were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in March, and when they last faced Hungary at home in 2020, they lost then too.

Slovakia are currently second in Group J, and with a five point cushion to Luxembourg in third, they have all but qualified for next summer's tournament.

They will want to continue their good form and avoid any final fixture jitters, so winning at home against Iceland tonight has a lucrative reward.

Iceland have hit a bit of form in their last three games, but they were all on home soil, and they actually lost at home to Slovakia back in June.

Luxembourg are the team that are closest to Slovakia in Group J, and with the aforementioned five point gap, they absolutely have to beat Bosnia tonight.

The visitors are second from bottom, but with nine points, they are actually only two worse off than their opponents here. That being said, they have lost four of their last five on the road, and they were beaten in the reverse fixture - when they had home advantage.

The selection have seen their form tail-off in recent matches, but they had some tough games, and they can bounce back here.