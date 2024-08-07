The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble from the Copa do Brasil

Another game of goals for Botafogo

Bragantino to give it a real go in the second leg

Gremio's good run to continue

The first leg of this last 16 Copa do Brasil tie finished 1-1 last week, and I can definitely see a repeat of both teams scoring tonight.

The visitors are currently top of the league, and they returned to winning ways with a 1-4 victory at the weekend. That was their eighth away match in a row to see them find the net, and this selection landed in six of them.

Bahia were beaten 1-0, bringing a run of three consecutive 1-1 draws to an end. They rarely fail to score on their own patch though, and when these two teams last met here in April 2023, the game ended 1-2.

RB Bragantino trail Athletico Paranaense 2-0 from the first leg, and while they face an uphill battle to make the quarter-finals, I do fancy them to pick up the win tonight.

Only two clubs have beaten them at home this term. They have won all four of their Copa Sudamericana matches here, and in the league it's six wins from nine - including a 1-0 success over this opponent on July 21st.

The visitors are a decent side, but they lost 0-2 at home to Gremio at the weekend, and with a two goal cushion, I can see them being quite negative.

Gremio and Corinthians played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of this tie, but getting a draw at Corinthians is a pretty decent result, and Gremio should be able to get the job done in the second leg.

As mentioned, Renato Portaluppi's men won 0-2 at the weekend to warm up for this fixture, and that extended their unbeaten run to five - three of which were wins.

The visitors were held by Juventude, which extended their winless run to four, and it's four defeats from their last five on the road.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Bahia v Botafogo, and both Bragantino & Gremio to Win SBK 11/2

