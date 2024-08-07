Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble from the Copa do Brasil

Botafogo football supporters
The Botafogo supporters have had a very enjoyable season to date

It's Brazilian Cup action for Paul Robinson today, as the kick-off to the EFL season gets one day closer, with his Daily Acca coming in at around the 11/26.50 mark.

Leg 1 BTTS in Bahia v Botafogo @ 4/51.80 (22:00)

The first leg of this last 16 Copa do Brasil tie finished 1-1 last week, and I can definitely see a repeat of both teams scoring tonight.

The visitors are currently top of the league, and they returned to winning ways with a 1-4 victory at the weekend. That was their eighth away match in a row to see them find the net, and this selection landed in six of them.

Bahia were beaten 1-0, bringing a run of three consecutive 1-1 draws to an end. They rarely fail to score on their own patch though, and when these two teams last met here in April 2023, the game ended 1-2.

Leg 2 Bragantino (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (23:00)

RB Bragantino trail Athletico Paranaense 2-0 from the first leg, and while they face an uphill battle to make the quarter-finals, I do fancy them to pick up the win tonight.

Only two clubs have beaten them at home this term. They have won all four of their Copa Sudamericana matches here, and in the league it's six wins from nine - including a 1-0 success over this opponent on July 21st.

The visitors are a decent side, but they lost 0-2 at home to Gremio at the weekend, and with a two goal cushion, I can see them being quite negative.

Leg 3 Gremio (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (01:30)

Gremio and Corinthians played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of this tie, but getting a draw at Corinthians is a pretty decent result, and Gremio should be able to get the job done in the second leg.

As mentioned, Renato Portaluppi's men won 0-2 at the weekend to warm up for this fixture, and that extended their unbeaten run to five - three of which were wins.

The visitors were held by Juventude, which extended their winless run to four, and it's four defeats from their last five on the road.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS in Bahia v Botafogo, and both Bragantino & Gremio to Win

SBK11/2

Now read Mark O'Haire's Championship Predictions

Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L

Wagered: 266pts

Returned: 197.79pts

P/L: -68.21pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club: MLS 3/1 to be new chapter with Man Utd return 25/1

  • Max Liu
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer odds
English Premier League

Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  • Mike Norman
Betfair Relegation Odds
UEFA Europa Conference League

Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  • Kevin Hatchard
Europa Conference League Final best bets and tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Europa League final best bets

  • Max Liu