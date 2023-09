Welsh win to ease some pressure on Page

Bosnia to win in Iceland

Luxembourg to keep Portugal in check

Rob Page is under a bit of pressure as Wales manager, as his team have only taken four points from their opening four Group D qualifiers, and they find themselves second from bottom.

Things didn't go well at the World Cup either, or in the Nations League, so this is no longer just a blip for the Welsh, and they have some questions to answer.

Luckily for them, they face a Latvia side tonight who are in even poorer form. The hosts have lost all four of their Group D fixtures, and it's six defeats in a row overall.

Iceland fell to another defeat on Friday - losing 3-1 in Luxembourg - and I think they will be beaten at home by Bosnia.

The visitors saw off Liechtenstein at the end of last week, and while they are only fourth of six in Group J, they have at least recorded two victories.

Åge Hareide's hosts have lost four of their five, and Luxembourg beat them here back in June.

Luxembourg won their third straight Group J fixture on Friday, and while they are up against it to take anything from their trip to the Algarve, I can't see it being a high-scoring game.

Roberto Martinez's are top of the group with 15 points from their five matches, and they have scored a total of 15 goals - without conceding a single one.

Their two most recent victories were 1-0 though, and they are currently on a run of three to see this selection land. They did win the reverse fixture 6-0, but the visitors are in better form now, and I don't envisage a repeat.