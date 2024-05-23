The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring goals in Italy

Serie A fixture to have goals

Utrecht and Sparta to go on the attack

Have faith in Raith

European qualification for next season in Italy is extremely convoluted given Atalanta's Europa League win and the potential for a Fiorentina Conference League win, so I am trying not to factor that into my selection for this match, and simply sticking to both teams scoring.

Cagliari are now safe from relegation following their 0-2 win at Sassuolo at the weekend, and that should take the pressure off in this final match of the season for them.

They are currently on a run of nine at home to see this selection land, and the visitors are on a run of seven in all competitions to finish without a clean sheet for either side.

Over in Holland we are into the Europa Conference League Play-off qualifiers, and I am expecting goals when Utrecht host Sparta Rotterdam.

There two actually met here 11 days ago during the regular season, and the visitors ran out surprise 0-1 winners. That was a bit of a turn-up, as prior to that, Utrecht hadn't been beaten at home since September, and they were on a winning streak of seven.

They got back amongst the goals at the weekend in a 3-3 draw at AZ, and Sparta secured back-to-back wins in a 2-1 victory over Heerenveen. In a one game shoot-out scenario, I can see this being quite high-scoring, with a clean sheet unlikely.

We finish in Scotland tor the first leg of the Promotion//Relegation Play-off Final between Championship, Raith, and SPL, Ross County.

I am backing the second tier club to take the victory at Stark's Park, as even though it was at a higher level, Ross County's away form has been terrible. They only won once on the road all season, and that came at the very beginning of September. Since then it was 11 defeats and six draws, and those kind of numbers are hard to turnaround.

Raith finished as runners-up to Dundee United in the Championship, and they were 14 points clear of third. They should have enough momentum to build a first leg lead.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both Cagliari v Fiorentina & Utrecht v Sparta, and Raith to Win SBK 11/2

Now check out this Bet Builder for Saturday's FA Cup Final