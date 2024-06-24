The Daily Acca: An 11/2 double from Group B

Albania to go down fighting

Italy to get the point they need

Spain have already qualified as group winners, and they will now play one of the best qualifying third placed teams in the last 16. They of course wont want to head into that game on the back of a poor result, but given the circumstances, I fully expect Luis de la Fuente to make some changes to his starting XI.

The situation is clear for Albania - they need to win to get to four points and qualify for the knockout rounds. It's a big ask for a nation that are ranked 66th in the World, but they did play pretty well in their 2-1 loss to Italy, and they battled well to draw 2-2 with Croatia.

Given that they need to win, and have already scored in both of their matches to date, I can easily see them finding the net against what will be a weaker Spanish XI. Therefore both teams to score makes plenty of appeal at near evens.

The other Group B game takes place in Leipzig, and I can see this ending all square - a result which would suit the Italians.

Italy are on three points, and only need a single point to confirm their qualification as runners-up to Spain. They can't overhaul them following their loss last week, but second place would secure them a last 16 tie against Switzerland, which is likely easier than if they finish third.

Croatia only have a point from their opening two matches, and it is becoming quite clear that age is catching up with them. They were swept aside by Spain in their opener, and could only draw with Albania next time.

They will battle hard to the end, but I just don't see them beating Italy, and Luciano Spalletti's men won't be overly pushing for a winner.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Albania v Spain and The Draw in Croatia v Italy SBK 11/2

