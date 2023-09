Another win for Roberto Martinez's Portugal

Tartan Army to march on

Iceland to be beaten again

This fixture features the top two teams in Group J, and despite being away from home, I am expecting Portugal's 100% record to continue.

Slovakia have done well themselves, with 10 points from a possible 12, but they haven't faced anyone close to Portugal's level, and they were even held to a 0-0 draw by Luxembourg.

Roberto Martinez is now in the groove as the boss of the visitors, and they have been scoring goals for fun in qualifying so far - 14 scored and none conceded.

Scotland have had a remarkable Euro Qualifying campaign to date, as they lead the way in Group A with four wins from four - including victories over Spain and Norway.

When they faced Cyprus in their opening fixture, they beat them 3-0 at Hampden park, and while they are now awa from home for the reverse, it's hard to imagine them not taking another three points.

The hosts are bottom with three defeats from three, and in a recent friendly with Armenia, they could only draw 2-2.

Luxembourg are only a small nation, but they are punching above their weight in recent years, and they sit third in Group J, having taken seven points from their opening four matches.

Iceland travel there this evening, sitting second from bottom of the group, with three defeats already to their name. They aren't the force of a few years ago, and they have fallen to some pretty poor losses in recent times.