Nantes to extend their unbeaten run

Roma to drop more points

Valencia to hold Real Betis

Nantes only narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue One last season, but they have performed much better in the early part of this one, and they head to Rennes having won their last two and being unbeaten in four.

The hosts finished fourth, but they have drawn far too many matches so far this term, with their league record standing at played six, won one and drawn five.

Both Le Havre and Lille have taken a point on this ground this year, and Nantes are capable of doing the same.

Roma have been pretty dire so far this season, and they are far too short to win on Sunday - even if they are at home.

Frosinone won Serie B last year, and they are up in eighth after six matches in the top flight. Only reigning champions, Napoli, have beaten them this term, and that was in their campaign opener.

Jose Mourinho's men were embarassed 4-1 at Genoa on Thursday, and while they did beat Empoli 7-0 in their last home league game, that result stands out as the anomoly this season.

Real Betis have now gone four without a win in all competitions, but their last two were draws, and one of those was in front of their own fans.

Valencia were beaten 0-1 by Real Sociedad during the week, but prior to that they had taken four points from a possible six, and three of those came in a victory over Atletico Madrid.

Rubén Baraja's men have already won at Sevilla this year, and they drew with Almeria on their latest road trip.