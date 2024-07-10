The Daily Acca: A more exciting England game in this 13/2 treble

Both teams to score in second semi

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

The last time England faced Holland in the Euros was 1996, and for those old enough to remember, it was a famous night for the Three Lions at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate has come under plenty of criticism for his tactics and lack of substitutions during this tournament, but he has guided them to another semi-final, and they are the favourites to book their place against Spain on Sunday.

Despite the lack of goals - and even shots on target - I am expecting England to find the back of the net at least once tonight, but like their other two knockout games, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

The Dutch are the best attacking side that they have faced yet - which will also have its benefits - but the frailties of England's defence could well be exposed by Ronald Koeman's team.

Cody Gakpo has three goals to his name, and he will be a danger coming in from the left, and while the Netherlands have scored nine goals this summer, they have also conceded five times.

Over to Brazil now for some top flight action from Serie A, and I can see the fixture from Porto Alegre being that ends up with both teams scoring.

The hosts finished second in the division last season, and that was following a brief stay in Serie B. They only have 11 points from 13 games this term though, and while they have played a couple of matches less than most other clubs, they would have expected to do better.

The visitors are currently in seventh, which is an improvement on last year's 14th, but they have already lost five times, and they have conceded just as many goals as Gremio.

Their recent away record is very poor, but BTTS backers have collected in two of their last three, and it's just one clean sheet in five at home for Gremio.

Vasco da Gama start the night in 13th place in the Brazilian Serie A, but they could go as high as 10th with a victory tonight, and their recent form has been good.

A 1-2 victory at Internacional at the weekend was a turn-up for the books, and that backed up their 2-0 victory over Fortaleza. They are unbeaten in four in front of their own fans, and it's three wins from their last six here.

Corinthians slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Cruzeiro on Sunday, and that extended their winless streak on their travels this season. Their record now stands at played eight, lost six and drawn two, and there is no reason to believe that it will suddenly change tonight.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both Netherlands v England & Gremio v Cruzeiro, and Vasco da Gama to Win SBK 13/2

