The Daily Acca: A Friday night 6/1 treble

Palermo to come up short at Venezia

Bologna to finish a fantastic season on a high

Goals for both teams in Spain

I called the first leg of this Serie B promotion Play-off wrong, as I believed that Palermo were good value for a draw at home to Venezia, but they lost 0-1, and given their indifferent away record, even money for the hosts to extend that lead in the second leg.

Venezia finished 14 points better off than them in the regular season, and the visitors only won seven times on the road - the lowest out of the top seven in the division.

The selection had the most home wins out of any club - 13/19 - and they won't want to risk sitting back and just protecting a slender one goal lead.

Into Serie A now, and I am expecting goals for both teams when Bologna take on Genoa.

Bologna need a win to guarantee than Juventus can't finish above them, and it would be unlikely that Atalanta win their final two matches to also usurp them from third place.

Genoa are in mid-table with nothing really to play for, as they will finish either 11th or 12th, and that has little impact either way. They rarely fail to find the net at home though, and three of the visitors' last five have seen BTTS backers collect.

In La Liga, Granada's relegation from the top flight has been known for a while now, and while they have lost their last four outings, they did at least score in the last two of them.

Girona will finish third, which must be classed as a fantastic season for them, however they will be disappointed not to have finished above Barcelona, as that appeared to be on the cards until recently.

They bounced back from a 0-1 home defeat to Villarreal by winning 1-3 at Valencia last time, and they haven't kept a clean sheet on this ground since early March.

Recommended Bet Back Venezia & Bologna to Win, and BTTS in Girona v Granada SBK 6/1

