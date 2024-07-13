The Daily Acca: A bad night for the Red Bull teams

No clean sheets in Bahia v Cuiaba

Cruzeiro to continue to dominate at home

Red Bulls to lose unbeaten streak at Colorado

Football... Only Bettor: Listen to our award winning Podcast now!

Bahia are fourth in Brazil's Serie A, which is quite the turnaround following a 16th placed finish last year. A haul of 30 points from their opening 16 fixtures leaves them just three points off the top, and they will fancy their chances of winning this evening.

I like goals in this game though, despite opponents, Cuiaba, being down in 16th place themselves. Their recent form has been better though, and it's just one defeat from their last seven outings - winning twice.

Backers of BTTS have collected in each of their last four, and they themselves have netted at least once in all of their last five on the road.

The hosts have a perfect home record this term - played seven and won seven - but it's just one clean sheet from their three most recent outings on this ground.

Cruzeiro are having a good campaign, and they managed to put back to back defeats behind them by beating both Corinthians and Gremio in the last week.

That should give them plenty of momentum ahead of tonight's fixture with RB Bragantino, and with the visitors struggling on the road, a home win looks like a great bet at the current odds.

The Red Bull owned club have won just one of eight on their travels this season, and it's just one point from the last 12 available.

To further strengthen our claim, the selection have played six and won six at home this year.

The Colorado Rapids are fourth in the Western Conference of the MLS, and tonight they take on the New York Red Bulls who are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The home form of Chris Armas' hosts persuades me that they should be a bit shorter than the price on offer, and I am happy to back them against a side that are currently five unbeaten.

Four of those five matches for the Red Bulls ended all square though, they have lost three of their last six on the road, and Colorado have taken 16 points from the last 18 available at DSG Park.

Recommended Bet Back Cruzeiro & Colorado to Win, and BTTS in Bahia v Cuiaba SBK 6/1

Now read Alan Shearer's thoughts on England v Spain