The Daily Acca: A 9/4 double from Group A

Pace-setters to coast into the last 16

Scotland and Hungary to go all-out

Germany have already qualified for the last 16 and the Swiss have practically qualified given their points total and goal difference, so with some changes likely, I can see this one being a low-scoring affair.

The Germans will be keen to win the group, as that would mean they face the runners-up of England's group, as opposed to the runners-up of Group B - which would most likely be Italy.

Julian Nagelsmann's side only need a point to achieve that though, so they certainly won't be taking too many risks if the game is level towards the end.

Switzerland have lost just one of their last 16 matches, so they will have a good level of confidence that they can keep that run going in Frankfurt and build momentum ahead of the knockout phase.

Scotland bounced back well from their 5-1 humiliation by Germany, as they earned a crucial point against the Swiss, and they are now one win away from almost certainly qualifying from the group stage of a major tournament for the first time.

There are certain permutations where the Tartan Army can still go through with a draw tonight, but they are highly unlikely, and there is no way that Steve Clarke's men will settle for a draw and risk that scenario.

I expected Hungary to perform much better than they have in this tournament so far, as they have lost both games, and now need a victory to have any chance of qualifying.

All of that sets us up for a classic encounter in Stuttgart, and this could turn into an end-to-end humdinger with lots of chances - and hopefully plenty of goals.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Switzerland v Germany and Over 2.5 Goals in Scotland v Hungary SBK 9/4

