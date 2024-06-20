The Daily Acca: A 9/2 Treble on Day Seven

Serbia to bounce back against Slovenia

Slovenia had a cracking result in their Group C opener, as they drew 1-1 with Denmark, but I just don't see them being able to replicate that against Serbia.

The selection were beaten 1-0 by England on Sunday, but they more than held their own - especially in the second half - and they can build on that performance here.

Dragan Stojković's men know that a victory in this game is vital with the Danes to come, and while Slovenia have had some great results in the last 18 months, they are still a level below the Serbs.

It was a game of two halves for England in Gelsenkirchen, but after missing a number of chances in the opening 45 minutes, Gareth Southgate's side were living on their nerves a bit in the second period.

Jude Bellingham was the stand-out, but the big talking point was the roles of Phil Foden and Harry Kane, and it will be interesting to see if Southgate makes any changes on the left flank.

Denmark will be kicking themselves for dropping points against Slovenia, as they are probably the weakest of the four teams in the group.

They probably aren't quite the same side as they were when making the semis of the last Euros - and even then, they were knocked out by the Three Lions.

Arguably the biggest clash of the tournament to date takes place tonight, with defending champions, Italy, take on the three time winners in Spain.

I would probably favour Spain to win this Group B game, but there isn't much juice in their price, and I would rather back both teams to score at very similar odds.

The Italians conceded against Albania in their 2-1 victory in Dortmund, and Spain were lucky to keep a clean sheet against Croatia. There is plenty of attacking talent on display and this should be a really good game.

Recommended Bet Back England & Serbia to Win, and BTTS in Spain v Italy SBK 9/2

