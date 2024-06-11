The Daily Acca: A 9/2 Brazilian Treble
Paul Robinson continues his warm-up for some big Euro 2024 content with a Daily Acca from the Brazilian top flight, and his selections come in at around the 9/25.50 mark.
Don't expect goals in battle of the strugglers
Juventude to continue their fine start
Botafogo to lay down a title marker
Leg 1 Under 2.5 Goals in Atletico GO v Corinthians @ 1/21.50 (23:00)
Neither Atletico GO or Corinthians have made strong starts to the Brazilian Serie A campaign, as they have taken four and five points respectively from their seven matches played to fate.
They have mustered just the seven goals between them, and that has enabled Under 2.5 backers to be well up if backing it to level stakes. Five of the hosts' seven had two goals or fewer, and the six of the visitors' followed suit.
Leg 2 Juventude (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (23:00)
Both Juventude and Vitoria were promoted from Serie B last season, but they have had contrasting fortunes in the top flight.
The selection have taken nine points from a possible 18 - losing just once. The visitors, meanwhile, are bottom with two points from seven outings. It's just one point from three away games, and it's also worth noting that they were beaten here in their Serie B fixture last term.
Leg 3 Botafogo (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (00:00)
Botafogo are looking like potential candidates for the Serie A title this season, as after seven games they have won four and currently sit third in the table. A total of 13 goals scored is the joint best in the division, and I strongly fancy them at home tonight.
Fluminense are the visitors, and while they are a good team in their own right, their away record in the league isn't great. So far this season it's three defeats from three, and last year it was 12 losses from 19 - with only one other club having a poorer record.
Now read Andy Schooler's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 236pts
Returned: 190.22pts
P/L: -45.78pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
