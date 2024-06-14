The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble to kick off the Euros

Many goals in Munich

The wait is finally over, and the much anticipated Euro 2024 tournament kicks off in Munich tonight, with both teams to score a tantalising 11/102.11.

The Germans have suffered a couple of embarrassing exits in recent major tournaments, but they are on home soil this summer, and they have to be considered contenders to lift the trophy.

Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick in September, and while he had a shaky start in his opening four outings, in their next four, they won three times - included victories over France and Holland.

Scotland return to the big summer stage looking to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history. They have quite a tough draw with Hungary and Switzerland still to come, and they will be keen to make a positive start.

Steve Clarke's men have won just one of their last nine since they put themselves in pole position to qualify for this tournament, but they still scored in six of those games, and Germany are far from watertight at the back.

Talleres de Cordoba finished fourth in Group A of the first phase of the Liga Professional Argentina, and they have made a strong start to the consolidated second term by winning three of their opening four fixtures.

CA Platense finished ninth in Group B - winning just four of their 14 matches - and that inconsistency has continued now, as they have taken five points from the 12 available to date.

I like goals in this one, as despite being unbeaten in seven in front of their own fans, the hosts don't keep too many clean sheets. That has led to BTTS backers collecting in six of their last nine here in the league, and the visitors, despite their struggles, have found the net in four of their last six on the road.

Boca Juniors are the biggest name in Argentinian football, but 2023 was trophyless, and their results in 2024 have been somewhat mixed. They could only finish fourth in Group B, and were beaten by arch-rivals, River Plate, in the quarter-finals.

So far in the second phase it's been one win, one draw and two defeats from four outings, but they have at least qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana.

Velez Sarsfield head to La Bombonera on a four game unbeaten run - with the three latest of which seeing this selection land. They made it all the way to the final of the first stage of the campaign, before eventually losing on penalties to Estudiantes.

The most recent meeting between this pair finished with both teams scoring, and the visitors rarely fail to find the net.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Germany v Scotland, Talleres v CA Platense, and Boca Juniors v Velez Sarsfield SBK 9/1

