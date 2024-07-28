The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble starting at Gremio

Stats suggest Under 2.5 is a value bet for Gremio

It's been a rollercoaster few years for Gremio, with their relegation from Serie A in 2021 being the low point. They bounced straight back at the first attempt, and with Luis Suarez in their ranks, they finished as runners-up last season.

The Uruguayan has since departed for the MLS though, and Renato Gaúcho's men are third from bottom having lost 10 of their 17 league matches this term.

Vasco da Gama were also in Serie B in 2022, and after a solid enough 15th placed finish back in the top flight last year, they are looking to improve now, and are currently in 11th.

A managerial merry-go-round won't have helped them though, but U20 coach, Rafael Paivais, is doing well in his second stint as interim manager.

I am playing the goal angle in this one, with the hosts having had seven of their nine at home this season finish with two goals or fewer. Add in the fact that five of the visitors' last seven on the road have followed suit, and you have a solid bet at odds of 4/61.67.

Atletico Mineiro start the day in 10th place, which is below-par for a club that finished in third last season, won the title in 2021 and haven't finished outside of the top seven since 2019.

Former, Argentine international, Gabriel Milito hasn't set any pulses racing with his league results since he took over as manager earlier this year, but his men did top their Copa Libertadores group.

Corinthians had a bit of a golden era in the 2010's, but they haven't won the league since 2017, and in the six seasons since, the have finished outside of the top 10 on three occasions, and their best position was fourth.

Their record on the road has long been a concern, but they did win their first away match of the campaign at Bahia last weekend. It will be difficult for them to repeat that at Arena MRV, but I do expect them to at least score.

Ramón Díaz is unbeaten in his first three matches in charge of the visitors, and they scored five goals across those three outings. Only Palmeiras have stopped Galo from finding the net at home, and it's just two clean sheets from nine at home in the league.

Cuiaba only narrowly avoided relegation from the Brazilian Serie A last year, and while they currently occupy the final relegation place at present, they do have at least one game in hand over most of the other clubs in the division.

Interestingly though, their away results have been better than their ones at home, as on this ground they have won just one of nine this term - losing on five occasions.

Athletico Paranaense are in eighth place, and while the gap to the teams in sixth and seventh is seven points, they do have three games in hand over both of them.

What I like about their chances here is that they are capable of winning away matches. Of course the are capable of losing them to, but three victories from nine road outings is acceptable, and two of those wins came from their last three away games. At 9/52.80, they are worth taking a chance on.

