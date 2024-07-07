The Daily Acca: A 7/2 treble from the cream of Brazil

Cruzeiro to continue to impress at home

Another away nightmare for Vasco da Gama

Bahia to score at Palmeiras

Cruzeiro return to their home of Minas Gerais having lost two away fixtures in the space of a week, but they have a 100% home record in the league this term - five wins from five - and it's seven straight victories in all competitions.

The visitors are a big name in Brazilian football, but Corinthians haven't won the league since 2017, and they could only finish 13th last term.

A 3-2 win over Vitoria during the week ended a nine match winless run in Serie A, but their road record is five losses and two draws from seven this season, and even though they recently dismissed manager, António Oliveira, they look up against it here.

Internacional are winless in three, but only one of those was a loss, and it came to an injury time goal. Since that defeat to Atletico Mineiro on this ground, they have picked up decent points at Criciuma and Fluminense, and I like their chances back on home soil tonight.

Vasco da Gama picked up a 2-0 victory over Fortaleza in midweek, and that came on the back of a 1-1 draw with Botafogo.

Both of those fixtures were in front of their own fans though, and on their travels this term it's played six, lost six, scoring just three goals.

Palmeiras have been the most successful Brazilian club in recent seasons, winning the league in 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2023. They also won the Copa Libertadores in 2020 and 2021, and the Copa Sudamericana in 2022.

Abel Ferreira has been their manager since 2020, and that is a very long spell in charge for this country. His side are currently third in their bid for hat-trick of league titles in three years, with a very healthy 27 points from 14 outings.

Bahia won't be an easier opponent though, with the visitors having made a very bright start to their campaign. They too have 27 points from 42 available, and they have scored in every single away game.

Both teams to score backers have collected in all seven of their road matches, while two of the hosts' last three at home have followed suit.

Recommended Bet Back Cruzeiro & Internacional to Win, and BTTS in BTTS in Palmeiras v Bahia







