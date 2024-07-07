The Daily Acca: A 7/2 treble from the cream of Brazil
Paul Robinson turns his attentions to South America tonight, as he has picked out a 7/24.50 treble from the Brazilian top flight.
-
Cruzeiro to continue to impress at home
-
Another away nightmare for Vasco da Gama
-
Bahia to score at Palmeiras
-
Listen to our experts on the Euros semis in our latest podcast
Leg 1 Cruzeiro (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (20:00)
Cruzeiro return to their home of Minas Gerais having lost two away fixtures in the space of a week, but they have a 100% home record in the league this term - five wins from five - and it's seven straight victories in all competitions.
The visitors are a big name in Brazilian football, but Corinthians haven't won the league since 2017, and they could only finish 13th last term.
A 3-2 win over Vitoria during the week ended a nine match winless run in Serie A, but their road record is five losses and two draws from seven this season, and even though they recently dismissed manager, António Oliveira, they look up against it here.
Leg 2 Internacional (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (22:00)
Internacional are winless in three, but only one of those was a loss, and it came to an injury time goal. Since that defeat to Atletico Mineiro on this ground, they have picked up decent points at Criciuma and Fluminense, and I like their chances back on home soil tonight.
Vasco da Gama picked up a 2-0 victory over Fortaleza in midweek, and that came on the back of a 1-1 draw with Botafogo.
Both of those fixtures were in front of their own fans though, and on their travels this term it's played six, lost six, scoring just three goals.
Leg 3 BTTS in Palmeiras v Bahia @ 4/51.80 (22:30)
Palmeiras have been the most successful Brazilian club in recent seasons, winning the league in 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2023. They also won the Copa Libertadores in 2020 and 2021, and the Copa Sudamericana in 2022.
Abel Ferreira has been their manager since 2020, and that is a very long spell in charge for this country. His side are currently third in their bid for hat-trick of league titles in three years, with a very healthy 27 points from 14 outings.
Bahia won't be an easier opponent though, with the visitors having made a very bright start to their campaign. They too have 27 points from 42 available, and they have scored in every single away game.
Both teams to score backers have collected in all seven of their road matches, while two of the hosts' last three at home have followed suit.
Now read about a Betfair Customer who turned £3 into £8k yesterday
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 255pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -62.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Spain v France: De la Fuente's ambitious Spain to break French resistance
-
Football Betting Tips
Spain v France Semi-Final Tips: Back shots, fouls and cards at 40/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Under everything in Spain v France with this 11/10 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 9/4 and 11/2 fouls Bet Builders in Spain v France
-
Football Betting Tips
Argentina v Canada: Johnston card appeals in Copa SF