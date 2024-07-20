The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Brazilian Treble

Criciuma's scoring run to continue

No clean sheet for the leaders

Palmeiras will need two to beat Cruzeiro

Flamengo resume their Serie A campaign in third place, and while they are five points behind the leaders, they do have a game in hand.

A home draw and defeat in their last two outings can be excused slightly due to having players away on international duty, but with them now back, they will be aiming to return to winning ways tonight and not lose any more ground.

I am expecting both teams to score with Criciuma in town, as the visitors have found the net in all 15 of their matches since their promotion from Serie B.

This selection has landed in 13 of them, and nine of the hosts' last 10 in the league have followed suit.

Botafogo are the league leaders in Brazil, as Artur Jorge looks to lead the club to only their third league title in their history.

They have won 11 of their 17 matches this term, and they head into tonight's game on the back of four straight victories.

Internacional are down in 13th place, and they are winless in seven in all competitions - four in the league. All of those matches were very tight though, and I don't see them being blown away at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.

As for the goals, the visitors have netted in six of their seven road games this year, and BTTS backers have collected in three of their last four. Botafogo have kept two clean sheets on the bounce at home, but prior to that it was just two in five.

Palmeiras are second in the table, as they look to make it three title in as many years. They face a tricky fixture against the sixth placed, Cruzeiro, though, and goals should be on the menu at Allianz Parque.

The visitors have just won three games in a fortnight, and they scored seven goals during that run. Their latest away match saw them beat Gremio 0-2, and that would have given them a boost following three straight away losses.

Abel Ferreira's hosts need to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Botafogo, but they have won their last six at home - despite conceding in three of them.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Flamengo v Criciuma, Botafogo v Internacional & Palmeiras v Cruzeiro SBK 7/1

