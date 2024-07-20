The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Brazilian Treble
The top of the table in the Brazilian Serie A will be impacted tonight, as the top three are all in action, and Paul Robinson is expecting goals in his 7/18.00 Daily Acca.
-
Criciuma's scoring run to continue
-
No clean sheet for the leaders
-
Palmeiras will need two to beat Cruzeiro
Leg 1 BTTS in Flamengo v Criciuma @ 9/101.90 (20:00)
Flamengo resume their Serie A campaign in third place, and while they are five points behind the leaders, they do have a game in hand.
A home draw and defeat in their last two outings can be excused slightly due to having players away on international duty, but with them now back, they will be aiming to return to winning ways tonight and not lose any more ground.
I am expecting both teams to score with Criciuma in town, as the visitors have found the net in all 15 of their matches since their promotion from Serie B.
This selection has landed in 13 of them, and nine of the hosts' last 10 in the league have followed suit.
Leg 2 BTTS in Botafogo v Internacional @ 21/202.05 (22:30)
Botafogo are the league leaders in Brazil, as Artur Jorge looks to lead the club to only their third league title in their history.
They have won 11 of their 17 matches this term, and they head into tonight's game on the back of four straight victories.
Internacional are down in 13th place, and they are winless in seven in all competitions - four in the league. All of those matches were very tight though, and I don't see them being blown away at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.
As for the goals, the visitors have netted in six of their seven road games this year, and BTTS backers have collected in three of their last four. Botafogo have kept two clean sheets on the bounce at home, but prior to that it was just two in five.
Leg 3 BTTS in Palmeiras v Cruzeiro @ 1/12.00 (01:00)
Palmeiras are second in the table, as they look to make it three title in as many years. They face a tricky fixture against the sixth placed, Cruzeiro, though, and goals should be on the menu at Allianz Parque.
The visitors have just won three games in a fortnight, and they scored seven goals during that run. Their latest away match saw them beat Gremio 0-2, and that would have given them a boost following three straight away losses.
Abel Ferreira's hosts need to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Botafogo, but they have won their last six at home - despite conceding in three of them.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 259pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -66.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown
-
Football Betting Tips
Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham: Comeback is on! Back Spurs to crash out at 5/1