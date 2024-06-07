The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble from the Irish Premier Division
The Irish Premier Division has Paul Robinson's attention today, and he is backing plenty of goals in this 6/17.00 Daily Acca.
-
Dundalk to grab a goal at Shelbourne
-
No clean sheets at Waterford
-
Drogheda and St Pats to score
Leg 1 BTTS in Shelbourne v Dundalk @ 6/52.20 (19:45)
Shelbourne lead the way at the top of the Irish Premier Division, but they were beaten at home by Sligo last week, and it's just two wins from seven in front of their own fans.
Dundalk are second from bottom, but they won at St Patricks on Monday, which was their first away victory of the campaign. If they can continue to improve on the road, they will soon climb up the table.
I can definitely see both teams scoring here, so I am surprised that above evens is available for BTTS. It has landed in six of Dundalk's last eight away from home, and four of the hosts' last six league games.
Leg 2 BTTS in Waterford v Sligo @ 20/231.87 (19:45)
Waterford have more than held their own since their promotion from the Irish second tier, and they start the day in fourth place in the league. They did lose 3-0 at Derry on Monday, but it's three straight victories at home.
Sligo Rovers are sixth, just three points behind their opponents here, and they head to the RSC on the back of a pair of 2-1 victories - one at home and one away.
Both teams to score is odds-on in this one, but only just, and I think it is much more likely than not to occur. The hosts haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last four at home, with their three latest scorelines being 4-1, 4-2 and 2-1. Sligo are currently on a run of three of it landing, and three of their last four on their travels have followed suit.
Leg 3 BTTS in Drogheda v St Patricks @ 8/111.73 (19:45)
Drogheda are rock bottom of the Irish top flight, with four straight defeats handing Dundalk the opportunity to move ahead of them. They conceded a lot of goals during that period, but with St Patricks sitting third from bottom, they will view this as a potential opportunity to kickstart their campaign.
The visitors had won back to back games - one league and one cup - prior to their home fixture with Dundalk on Monday, but they were beaten 2-3, and they must now bounce back at Weavers Park.
As for the goals, seven of Drogheda's nine at home this term have finished with both teams scoring, and the same can be said for three of St Pats' last five away from home - with their two latest road trips finishing 2-2.
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 233pts
Returned: 190.22pts
P/L: -42.78pts
