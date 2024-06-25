The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble featuring England

Austria to avoid defeat

Another drab England performance on the cards

Danes to stand tall against Serbia

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

Austria are going slightly under the radar in this tournament as they have looked decent in both of their Group D matches, despite having only taken three points.

They still need at least another point to guarantee qualification to the last 16, and while they have to get that against the Dutch, I expect them to do so.

Holland were lucky to draw with France, as they were largely outplayed, despite having a goal ruled out for a borderline offside decision. They had to come from behind to beat Poland, and I wouldn't have much between Ronald Koeman's side and Austria.

Given that the Dutch already have four points on the board, I can easily see Austria avoiding defeat today - especially as there is every chance that France will rack up a big win over Poland and overhaul Holland at the top on goal difference anyway.

It seems strange to me that Under 2.5 Goals is practically the same odds as Over 2.5 Goals is for England v Slovenia, as the Three Lions have looked anything but dangerous in the final third.

Gareth Southgate will surely make changes to his starting XI for this game, with central midfield and the flanks being at the top of the priority list.

It will take him a while to find the right balance though, and Slovenia have already held their own in 1-1 draws against both Denmark and Serbia.

It's also worth noting that the Slovenians could also go through with three points overall, so they might not over commit in going all out for a victory.

Denmark are at a similar stage as Croatia in terms of their squad - their best years are probably behind them, and they need to begin a bit of a transition.

An opening draw with Slovenia wasn't the best result, and while a point against England looks good on paper, if they had anything about them, they should really have won that game.

I can't leave them unbacked against Serbia at the current odds though, as for all of Serbia's promise pre-tournament, they haven't really delivered when it mattered.

Recommended Bet Back Austria to Win or Draw, Under 2.5 Goals in England v Slovenia, and Denmark to Win SBK 6/1

