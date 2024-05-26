The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Serie A Treble

Torino to give themselves a chance of Europe

Empoli to conquer Rome to survive

Tense stuff expected at Frosinone

It feels like the whole of Italy could be playing in Europe next season, and while that is a slight exaggeration, it is likely that ninth place will qualify for the Europa Conference League, and Torino need to win today to secure that spot.

Ivan Jurić's men head to Bergamo to take on an Atalanta team that have just won the Europa League and have already qualified for the Champions League. Of course they will want to finish as well as they can in Serie A, but the intensity will have gone from the players' legs and the visitors are highly motivated to win.

Torino have won their last two games - including a victory over AC Milan - and it's two victories from their last four on the road.

Roma will finish sixth in Serie A no matter their result tonight, and with their opponents needing to win to escape relegation, I am happy to take a shade of odds-on about Empoli.

The hosts have rallied to take seven points from their last nine available on home soil, and they kept clean sheets in the latter two of those.

Daniele De Rossi's visitors did beat Genoa last weekend, but that was on their own patch, and it's just one win in five on their travels - most recently losing to Atalanta.

Another fixture with implications at the bottom of Serie A is between Frosinone and Udinese, and while both could still survive with a loss, given that I have tipped Empoli to win, a loser here would be playing in Serie B next term.

Given all of the permutations, I am expecting this to be a tense, low-scoring affair - especially as the hosts only need a draw. They have also kept four clean sheets from their last five outings, and three of those saw this selection land.

Udinese have also been keeping it relatively tight at the back lately, and in their current unbeaten run of four, all four have finished with two goals or fewer.

Recommended Bet Back Torino & Empoli to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Frosinone v Udinese SBK 6/1

