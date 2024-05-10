The Daily Acca: A 5/1 treble to start the weekend

Italian champs to have their foot off the gas

Brest to be best in France

Alaves to continue their strong recent form

We are at that point in the season where strange results start happening, and despite Frosinone being in 16th place and Inter Milan being in first, I think that the former are good value to avoid defeat tonight.

The visitors have long since wrapped up the Serie A title, and they were beaten last weekend at Sassuolo. They will have plenty of players who will be heading to the Euros this summer, and they probably won't be putting it all in, in order to avoid injury.

The hosts are only two points clear of the relegation zone, so they still need to pick up results in their final three matches. That is something that they have been doing for a while now anyway, as they head into this fixture on a six game unbeaten run.

Brest are enjoying a superb Ligue One campaign, as with just two games to go, they currently occupy third place - which would qualify them for next season's Champions League.

A two point gap to Lille in fourth means they can't afford to take their foot off the gas, and I can't see them slipping-up in their final home match.

Reims are in 12th, with nothing really to play for, and they head to Stade Francis-Le Blé on a five game winless run - the last three of which were defeats.

Deportivo Alaves have won their last three La Liga fixtures, ending any uncertainty about their top flight status for next season. They host second placed, Girona, this evening, and while the visitors will want to finish about Barcelona who are third, they have already secured Champions League football.

Girona did win on their latest road trip, but prior to that it had been five straight away defeats, and it's just one loss in six at home for Alaves.

Given those facts, I would much rather side with a home win or draw, as opposed to backing Girona, who are the current favourites.

Recommended Bet Back Frosinone to Win or Draw, Brest to Win, and Alaves to Win or Draw SBK 5/1

