Another home win for Czech Republic

Koeman to get Holland back on track

Spoils to be shared by unbeaten Group G teams

The Czechs lead the way in Group E, having taken seven points from their opening three games, and while their opponents tonight are only one point behind, I expect them to win at home.

Albania have made a bright start with victories over Moldova and the Faroe Islands, but when they faced a better calibre of nation, in Poland, they lost 1-0.

The hosts beat the Poles here back in March, and they have scored seven goals across their last two outings.

Ronald Koeman is back in charge of the Dutch National team for the second time in his managerial career, and while he has lost three of his first four games, I wouldn't be losing any faith in him just yet.

Losses to France and Italy can be forgiven, and the other defeat was after extra-time against Croatia. In between times they beat Gibraltar 3-0.

Greece have done well under Gus Poyet, as the former Chelsea player has a record of eight wins, two draws and four defeats in his 14 games in charge.

They came up short in France most recently though, and a trip to Eindhoven is probably also a bit beyond them.

These two teams put unbeaten runs on the line Belgrade this evening, and I am backing them both to remain intact come the end of the night.

They lead the way in Group G with seven points apiece, with the hosts having not lost in five outings, and the visitors in six.

The Hungarians have enjoyed some fine results in recent years, including two victories over England and one over Germany. They are more than capable of picking up a point in Serbia.

Back Czech Republic & Netherlands to Win, and The Draw in Serbia v Hungary @ around 6.05/1