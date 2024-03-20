The Daily Acca: A 5/1 treble concluding in Argentina

Bank on goals at Halifax

Wealdstone to upset Bromley

Goals at a premium in Argentina

Chesterfield are top of the National League, and with a 21 point lead over the team in second, they will be confirmed as champions well before the end of the campaign.

Halifax are in ninth, and are pushing for a Play-off place. They are hitting form just at the right time, and will move into the top seven with a victory tonight.

I am expecting both teams to score here, given that it has landed in seven of the hosts' last eight at home - including all of their last five. The same can be said for five of the visitors' last six on the road.

Wealdstone are only 16th in the National League, and their opponents here are up in third, but despite that differential, I make them a good bet to take all three points at home this evening.

The selection have lost just one of their last five, and head into this fixture having won two of their last three. Admittedly their two latest home outings ended in defeat, but their overall record in front of their own fans is good this season - winning eight of their 16 and losing just three times.

Bromley are unbeaten in three, but the goals have dried up a bit for them of late, and it's actually just two victories from their last 11 in the league. They are winless in five on their travels - scoring just one goal during that period.

We finish in the Argentinian top flight for what should be a low-scoring affair between San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz.

Both of these teams are 10 matches into Group B of the Liga Profesional Argentina, and 17 of their 20 combined games have seen this selection land.

It is also worth noting that since the start of 2020, all five of their meetings have either finished 0-0 or 1-0.

Back BTTS in Halifax v Chesterfield, Wealdstone to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in San Lorenzo v Godoy Cruz @ around 6.05/1 Bet now

