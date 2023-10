Milan to get the job done at home

Light at the end of the tunnel for Lyon

Barcelona to keep the heat on the leaders

AC Milan have made a strong start to the season, and they can win at home against Juventus this evening.

The visitors have also had a good opening in Serie A, but they have still taken four fewer points that Milan.

The Old Lady won their first two away games, but since then it's been a 4-2 defeat at Sassuolo and a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.

The hosts have a 100% home record, and their last defeat here was back in January.

Lyon and Clermont finished seventh and eighth in Ligue One last season, but they are second from bottom and bottom ahead of the first meeting between the pair of this year.

The selection have lost five of their eight, and are yet to win, but if they were ever going to pick up a victory, it's going to be tonight.

Clermont have just two points from a possible 21 so far this term, and with Fabio Grosso now three matches into his managerial role at Lyon, the home fans should be in for a good night.

Barcelona are four points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but they have this game in hand, and I am backing them to win it.

Xavi's side were held to a draw at Granada prior to the international break, but it's four wins from four at the Nou Camp - scoring a total of 11 goals.

Athletic Bilbao won't be pushovers, but they were beaten 3-0 at Real Sociedad on their latest away trip, and they have also been held at Real Mallorca this season.