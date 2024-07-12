The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Friday Night Irish Treble

Bohemians are no win bet

Dundalk to pull clear of the bottom

Rely on Waterford in Galway

Bohemians are eighth of 10 in the Irish Premier Division, they are winless in five, and have won just one of their last 10. Based on that, Sligo Rovers at evens are a great bet to avoid defeat at Dalymount Park.

The visitors are in sixth place, with five more points than their opponents here, and they head to Dublin on the back of two victories. Admittedly, both of those wins were at home, but they have at least avoided defeat in three of their last five on the road.

It's a battle of the bottom two at Oriel Park this evening, and given their home record, I have to side with the hosts.

Dundalk are second from bottom with 19 points, but only three of their 12 losses have come in front of their own fans. They did see an unbeaten run of eight come to an end when last in action here, but that was against a much better opponent.

Drogheda are bottom with two fewer points, and their last win was back in the first week of May. Since then it's been six losses and three draws, and they have taken just three points from a possible 36 away from home this term.

Both Waterford and Galway were promoted form the First Division last season, and they have both more than held their own in the top flight.

Galway are in fifth with 31 points, and while they have home advantage tonight, their recent form hasn't been great. They have won just one of their last five - losing on three occasions. It's also worth noting that they have won just four of 11 at home this season.

Waterford are in third with 37 points, and they are in better form with three wins from their last four. They have also won five of their 11 away fixtures, and they are a good price not to lose at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Recommended Bet Back Dundalk to Win, Sligo Rovers to Win or Draw, and Waterford to Win or Draw SBK 5/1

