The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Stateside Treble

No clean sheets at CityPark

Weakened Minnesota to still deliver

Goals for both teams in Kansas

These two teams have made similar starts to the Western Conference, with the former taking 17 points from 15 games and the latter 20 from 17. They meet tonight at CityPark, and I am expecting the pair of them to find the net.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in four of the hosts' last five outings, and just last week they were involved in a six-goal thriller at Inter Miami.

The Timbers have played themselves into a bit of form in recent weeks, with three of their five victories this term coming from their last five outings.

Despite that good run, it's just one clean sheet all season, and 11 of their last 13 have finished with both teams scoring.

On first look, Minnesota United look like a huge price at even money to beat FC Dallas tonight, but with plenty of players missing on international duty, it didn't look quite as generous.

That being said, I have decided to include them, as Head Coach, Eric Ramsay, has been quite vocal about the depth of his squad, and how hungry some of the fringe players are.

The Texan visitors head north having just lost twice in Los Angeles to both of the LA clubs, and their road record this season is played eight, drawn two and lost six.

We finish in the Midwest, with goals for both teams likely at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City.

Sporting KC are currently bottom of the Western Conference, having taken just 11 points from a possible 48. Of note though, they have the joint best scoring record of the bottom five in the division.

The Seattle Sounders are in 10th, and while their goal stats are nowhere near as positive for this bet, six of their last eight have finished with goals for both teams, and it's difficult to see that trend not continuing here.

Back Minnesota United to Win, and BTTS in both St Louis v Portland & Kansas v Seattle @ around 5.04/1

Recommended Bet Back Minnesota United to Win, and BTTS in both St Louis v Portland & Kansas v Seattle SBK 4/1

Now check out Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day