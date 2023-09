Bala Town to lose their unbeaten record

Spoils to be shared in Argentina

Colombian hosts to pick up the win

The New Saints are a short price to win away from home tonig

ht, but such is their dominance in the Welsh Premier Division, I can't see them slipping-up.

The reigning champions have taken 13 points from their opening five fixtures of the new campaign, and they have already racked up 16 goals.

The hosts are Bala Town, and they have made a good start themselves. They have won three and drawn two of their opening five, but they have only scored five goals. They have also lost their last five matches against TNS - with the latest being a 6-0 defeat in April.

Gimnasia La Plata are out-of-form, and their current run without a victory stands at 11. They have lost their last three, but it's worth noting that it's just three defeats from their last nine at home.

Velez Sarsfield have won two of their last three, but they were both at home, and their away record is pretty undesirable. It's just one victory from their last 11 on the road in the league, and even though the hosts are struggling at present, I just can't see Velez taking all three points.

Deportivo Pereira are third from bottom of the Colombian Primera A, as they have only managed to take eight points from their opening nine fixtures.

They have a good opportunity to pick up the win tonight though, as they are at home, against a side who are performing poorly on their travels.

Deportivo Pasto haven't recorded a victory away from home since March - a run of 11 matches. They lost seven of those, and they were beaten on their last visit to this ground.