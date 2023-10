No stopping Gremio on their own patch

Leaders to win at the league's bottom club

Three wins in a row for Coritiba

Gremio are up in third place in the Brazilian top flight, and while they are only three points better off than their opponents tonight, their home record makes them a bet at odds-on.

The hosts have won 10 of their 13 at home this term, and only been beaten once. They head into this fixture having won five on the bounce here, and that includes victories over Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Atletico PR have taken just one point from the last six available, and they were beaten on their latest road trip - going down 2-0 at Coritiba.

Botafogo are still clear at the top of the Brazilian Serie A, but their recent form has been poor, and they have just sacked Burno Lage as manager, who only last 15 matches.

Since his departure on October 3rd, the leaders recorded their first victory since August, and while the manager position is still vacant, I expect them to win at America Mineiro tonight.

The home side are bottom of the table, and winless in five. They have lost five of their last seven at home, and they failed to score on their two latest outings here.

The selection are second from bottom in Brazil's Serie A, but they have won their last two, and with home advantage, they are definitely worth including at the prices.

A run of eight straight losses came to an end at the beginning of October, and they followed it up with another victory the week after.

Cuiaba are the visitors, and they have taken four points from their last two matches, but they were both at home. On the road it's four straight defeats to nil.