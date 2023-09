National League South game to be tight

Bottom of the table Tigres to grab a point

Colombian duo to share the spoils

This is a National League South fixture, and I am struggling to split the pair of them.

The hosts are currently bottom of the table, having taken just four points from their opening seven games. The did win their last game here though - a 4-3 victory over Yeovil.

The visitors are 19th of 24, and they haven't performed much better with seven points from their opening seven matches. They did win a the weekend though, and that should give them some confidence ahead of this game.

Over to South America now for a Colombia Primera B fixture which looks like it could end all square.

This is another match between two struggling teams, with Tigres 16th of 16, having picked up just five points from a possible 24 this term.

Bogota are two places above them, as they have managed an additional win, to that of their opponent here.

The hosts did pick up a victory at the weekend though, whereas the visitors are winless in five. They have however avoided defeat in two of their last three on the road.

We stay in the Colombian second tier for our third and final selection, and I again think that it looks too close to call.

It's 11th versus 12th, with just one point between the pair. They were both beaten at the weekend, and while Real Soacha are unbeaten in their four at home this term, three of them were draws.

Leones have managed to avoid defeat in two of their four away from home so far this season, and they can extend that to three from five here.