The Daily Acca: A 16/1 double in today's Quarter-Finals

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/12.00 - Superboosted up from 1/41.25!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW) SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 quarter-finals podcast tips

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Saturday tips - Listen here!

England are four matches deep into their Euro 2024 campaign and they have performed well for less than an hour in total. The first 45 minutes against Serbia in their opener was good, but since then it's been the odd five minutes here and there.

This is tournament football though, and this competition especially has been won before by teams grinding their way to wins - Portugal 2016 and Greece 2004 to name but two.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have been doing the scoring for the Three Lions, with the pair on two apiece ahead of this quarter-final, and at 4/15.00, the latter is a big price to score in 90 minutes.

Top players have a habit of scoring big goals, and the Real Madrid man has already proven that he can do that this summer.

The Swiss kept a clean sheet in a one-sided last 16 game against Italy, but they conceded in each of their group fixtures, and Gareth Southgate's men will surely have to click into gear soon.

The Dutch have largely been good this summer, despite having a defeat to their name in the group stage. They saved their best performance to date for their last 16 victory over a dangerous Romanian team, and they now face Austria's conquerors, Turkey, in the quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman has set his stall out to play attacking football, and the main beneficiary of that has been Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals across their four fixtures.

The Turks produced a bit of a shock when knocking Austria out of the last 16, but it was their third victory out of four, and only Portugal have stopped them from scoring.

I can definitely see Vincenzo Montella's team finding the net against an attacking Holland side, but I still expect to see a shade of orange in the semi-finals.

Recommended Bet Back Jude Bellingham to Score, and Netherlands to Win & BTTS SBK 16/1

Now check out Paul Higham's Bet Builder for England v Switzerland