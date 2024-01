Mallorca to keep it tight at the Bernabeu

Another low-scorer for Betis

Girona to strengthen their title case



Real Mallorca are unbeaten in six, but that streak is in danger of coming to an end today, as they have to travel to the Bernabeu to take on the league leaders.

Real Madrid are level on points with Girona at the top, with a seven point gap back to Atletico and Barcelona. They can't afford to drop too many points - especially at home - and they too are in good form.

The visitors have failed to score in any of their last four on the road, but they didn't concede too many goals either, and all four saw this selection land.



Celta Vigo are third from bottom of La Liga, but it's just one defeat in five, and that was a narrow one at Villarreal. They are back on home soil today, and I am expecting a tight affair when they host Real Betis.

Betis are up in seventh, but their only away victory of the season came in their opening away fixture. They are currently on a run of six straight away draws, which were four 1-1 scorelines and two 0-0's.

The hosts have seen their last three at home see this selection land, and this fixture last term finished 1-0.



Girona put their title credentials on the line again tonight, as this time they take on Atletico Madrid at Estadi Montilivi.

Diego Simeone's visitors have been struggling on their travels of late, and they head to Girona having lost their last three away games in La Liga.

The selection have only lost once all season, and that came against Real Madrid. They have won 14 of their 18 outings, and they recently beat Barcelona at the Nou Camp.