The Daily Acca: A 13/1 treble from Saturday's Euro fixtures

Hungary to come up smelling of roses in Cologne

Spain to lay down a tournament marker

Italians to concede against Albania

Switzerland are the favourites to beat Hungary on Saturday afternoon, but I don't quite see it that way, and I make Marco Rossi's Hungary a good bet at 23/103.30.

The Hungarians will be full of confidence when they kick-off in Cologne, as they went unbeaten in qualifying - winning five of their eight fixtures. That kind of performance came as no real surprise though, as in the Nations League prior to that, they finished as runners-up in a group that contained Italy, Germany and England.

The Swiss have had a good record in major tournaments in recent years, but it's just three wins from their last 11 games, and there appears to be a bit of friction in the camp - captain and manager not seemingly seeing eye to eye.

Clearly they aren't a poor side, and they could end up making me look a bit silly here, but this is more evenly matched than the odds-suggest, and I'm happy to back the outsiders.

The first heavyweight clash of Euro 2024 takes place in Berlin late Saturday afternoon, and I am backing the youth of Spain to see-off the ageing Croatian team.

The Croats start the tournament on a six match winning run but their key players are all on the wrong side of 30, and after a busy club season, what do they have left to give?

Spain, on the other hand, have a mixture of youth and experience, and their young players have been dining at the top table for a little while now.

Luis de la Fuente's men won seven of their eight group matches, and they notched five goals in each of their warm-up friendlies. They are definitely serious contenders to lift the trophy.

Day two of the tournament finishes in Dortmund, and I quite like both teams to score at 11/82.38.

Italy are the hot favourites to make a winning start in Group B, and while they don't have any real superstars in their ranks, they are showing some promise under Luciano Spalletti.

He has led the team to six wins from 10 in the post-Mancini era, and he appears to have tightened up the defence too. This is his first test at a major tournament though, and Albania looked good in qualifying.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back, Sylvinho, has been their manager since the start of 2023, and he led them to a first place finish in a qualifying group that contained both the Czech Republic and Poland.

They scored three goals in both of their warm-up friendlies, and while I don't expect them to get a result against the Italians, I can definitely see them scoring a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Hungary & Spain to Win, and BTTS in Italy v Albania SBK 13/1

