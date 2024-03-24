The Daily Acca: A 12/1 treble from the Spanish second tier

A welcome return home for Mirandes

Another low-scorer for Elche

Mirandes and Real Zaragoza have slipped down towards the relegation zone following poor recent runs for the pair of them.

The hosts have been doing quite well at home though, and they won their most recent fixture on this ground. It's actually just two defeats in their last 10 in front of their own fans, and they can boast a 50% win record during that period.

The visitors have taken just one point from the last 18 available, and they haven't recorded an away victory since early October. Their four most recent road outings haven't even yielded a goal.

Elche are in second place in their bid to return to La Liga at the first attempt, but they have been more efficient than spectacular.

They are the lowest scorers in the entire top 12, and their matches are averaging a mere 1.87 goals each time. A total of 13 of their 31 have seen this selection land, and that includes each of their last five away from home.

Levante missed out on promotion in the Play-offs last term, but they are five points adrift of the top six at present, and it's just one win in nine. As for goals, in their last four at home, the ball has been in the net on just one occasion in total.

Eldense have held their first ever season in the Spanish second tier, but a trip to Racing Santander isn't easy, and I expect them to come up short tonight.

The selection are unbeaten in four - winning twice - and they are just two points off the Play-off places. It's four wins from their last five at home, and they will be looking to make amends for blowing a 0-3 lead in the reverse fixture back in December - Eldense scored three goals in the last 15 minutes to draw.

It's also worth noting that the visitors have been beaten in their last two on their travels, and have won just one of their last seven.

