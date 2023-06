Cruzeiro have made a solid enough start to life back in the Brazilian top flight, and they start the day in ninth place, having taken 14 points from their opening 10 fixtures.

Their results have deteriorated in recent weeks though, as they are six without a win in all competitions - four league and two cup - and they failed to score in three of those matches.

Fortaleza have also taken 14 points from a possible 30, but they have lost their last two now - one league and one in the Copa Sudamericana - and they haven't found the net in any of their last three. They are currently on a run of five to see this selection land.

These two teams are in eighth and seventh in the Brazilian Serie A, with 15 and 16 points respectively.

The hosts had won all four of their home league matches prior to their 0-2 defeat to Palmeiras last time here, but only the opening two yielded clean sheets.

The visitors drew 2-2 at America Mineiro when last in action 10 days ago, and they have only failed to score in one of their last four on the road. On the flip-side, it's just one clean sheet from five away fixtures.

In Argentina, fourth take on third in the Liga Professional tonight, and I can't see there being many goals.

San Lorenzo have conceded just seven in 20 matches so far this term - five better than the next best. At the other end though, they are averaging under one goal per game themselves, and 16 of their 20 have seen this selection land.

Estudiantes' matches are averaging 2.1 goals per 90 minutes this season, and 13 of their 20 have finished with two goals or fewer.