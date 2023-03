Bet 1: Back The Draw in Inter v Juventus @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Inter are leading the chasing pack in Serie A, but given the gap to the top, they will be more concerned with the teams behind them.

Just three points separates second to fifth, and even Atalanta in sixth are only five points behind Simone Inzaghi's side.

Juventus are one further place back in seventh, but an inconsistent campaign has them 12 points adrift of Inter.

The Old Lady have largely been in good form of late however - winning five of their last six in all competitions. They are more than capable of picking up a point at the San Siro.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Reims v Marseille @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Reims aren't a household name in European football, but they currently hold the longest unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues.

Will Still has been in charge for 20 matches, and his record currently stands at played 20, won 11, drawn eight and lost one.

They face a tough test today though, as the visitors are Marseille, who are in third place. Igor Tudor's side have won their last seven away from home in the league, but given how the hosts have been doing, the draw feels like the best bet.

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Barcelona v Real Madrid @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid simply have to go to the Nou Camp and win tonight, if they are to have any chance of retaining their La Liga title.

Barcelona are nine points clear, and they also had the luxury of having a free midweek - unlike Real who had to play in the Champions League.

That being said, I still make Carlo Ancelotti's men a good bet for a point, especially given that Xavi in the opposite dugout would take that result.