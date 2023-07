Cruzeiro won the Brazilian Serie A title back in 2014, but in 2019 they were relegated to Serie B, and they have only just been promoted back to the top flight.

The Belo Horizonte based club were promoted as champions, and they have made a solid enough start to life back in the top flight - sitting in 12th having taken 18 points from their opening 13 fixtures.

Vasco da Gama were promoted with them, but they have only managed to earn half the number of points from the same amount of games, and that has left them third from bottom.

The hosts did beat Cuiaba here last time, but prior to that it had been four straight home losses, and the selection are unbeaten in five on the road - two wins and three draws.

These two teams aren't setting the world alight in Serie A so far this year, but I do expect the pair of them to light the touch paper when it comes to goals this evening.

Cuiaba netted three in a 3-0 home win over Santos last weekend, and that should give them huge confidence following a bit of a dry spell in front of goal.

Bahia haven't failed to score in any of their last five in all competitions, and this selection landed in four of them.

Another match where I am expected both teams to score is the basement battle between Coritiba and America MG.

The hosts are bottom of the league with just seven points from a possible 39, with the hosts not faring much better with nine.

Coritiba won 1-2 at Goias during the week though, and BTTS backers have collected in three of their last five on this ground.

America MG are unbeaten in three - two wins and a draw - but both victories were in cup competitions.

As far as the goals go, five of their last six have finished with both teams scoring, and four of their last five away league games have followed suit.