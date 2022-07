Flamengo to falter

Bet 1: Back Corinthians @ 21/10 - KO 20:30 BST

Dorival Júnior is back at Flamengo, and he's led the team to five wins from his eight games in charge - including all of the last four.

I can't not back Corinthians at bigger than 2/1 though, even if they had a tough assignment at Boca Juniors in the week - a tie which they progressed from.

The hosts are unbeaten at home in the league since August 2021, which is a run of 19 matches - seven of which are from this season.

The visitors have been aided by a nice run of fixtures of late, and while they did beat Deportas Tolima 7-1 in the week, that came 24 hours after Corinthians played in Argentina.

Top to beat bottom

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras 11/10 - KO 22:00 BST

Fortaleza have apparently been concentrating on the Copa Libertadores this season, but they exited that competition in the last 16 during the week, and they now have to try and dig themselves out of a relegation battle.

The league's bottom club do have home advantage here, but Cuiaba, Fluminense and Ceara have all won here this term, and the selection are unbeaten on their travels this year - winning four of their last five.

Palmeiras have won the Libertadores for the last two seasons, and they are currently in pole position to regain the Serie A title they last won in 2018.

Champs to take the points

Bet 3: Back Atletico MG @ 8/13 - KO 22:00 BST

Both Atletico MG and Sao Paulo are in good form, but I just can't see the defending champions not winning in front of their own fans tonight.

The hosts have won five of their last six in all competitions, and it's four straight victories at home.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in five - four of which were wins - but three of those were in cup competitions.

In the league it's just one win in four - losing twice. They did take the three points in their last away game, but it was their first road win of the campaign, and it came against Atletico GO who are down in 17th.